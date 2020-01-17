‘Psych 2: Lassie Come Home’: Allison Miller, Sarah Chalke, Kadeem Hardison & Richard Schiff Join Cast

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is building out its cast. Allison Miller will join her A Million Little Things co-star James Roday, along with Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Kadeem Hardison (A Different World) and Richard Schiff (The West Wing) in the movie set to air later this year on Peacock, NBCU’s upcoming streaming service.

The film, which is named after Tim Omundson’s Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter, will explore the marriage between Shawn, played by Roday, and Maggie Lawson’s Juliet after the pair’s nupitals at the end of the first movie.

Written, directed and executive produced by Psych creator Steve Franks, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home focuses on Lassiter, who is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Dulé Hill’s Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional and possibly the supernatural.

Miller will play Maisie, an entrepreneur with a fat trust fund and a new business idea every week, the most recent of which impedes Shawn and Gus’ investigational plans.

Chalke is Nurse Dolores, Lassiter’s primary caregiver and protector, she talks fast, thinks quickly, and forms an instantaneous bond with Gus.

Hardison will portray Wilkerson, a patient at the prestigious Herschel House Recovery Center whose condition has curiously worsened since his arrival.

Schiff will play Dr. Hirsch, the founder of a high-end private medical recovery center whose no-nonsense approach is in conflict with most things Shawn and Gus do.

Roday also co-wrote the movie and executive produces, Hill executive produces, Andy Berman co-wrote, Chris Henze executive produces. UCP produces in association with Thruline Entertainment.

Miller currently stars as Maggie Bloom in A Million Little Things alongside Roday. Additional credits include 13 Reasons Why, Incorporated and Terra Nova. She is repped by ICM Partners, Thruline Entertainment and Hanson Jacobson.

Chalke is best known for her role as Dr. Elliot Reid on the Emmy-winning series, Scrubs. Currently, she stars in the animated series Rick and Morty, and will next be seen opposite Katherine Heigl in Netflix’s Firefly Lane. She is repped by John Carrabino Management and United Talent Agency.

Hardison is known for his work on Black Monday and the praised film Paddleton, opposite Ray Romano and Mark Duplass. He is next set to co-star in the new Jenji Kohan comedy series Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters. He is represented by Global Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment.

Schiff, Emmy winner for his role as Toby Ziegler in The West Wing, currently can be seen in The Good Doctor. He is repped by Paradigm and Leverage Management.