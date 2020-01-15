PGA Inks Deal With IMDbPro To Add Producers Mark To Database

EXCLUSIVE: The Producers Guild and industry database IMDbPro are teaming on a collaboration that includes adding the PGA’s Producers Mark certification alongside names of credited producers on IMDb and IMDbPro’s name and title pages. The initiative kicks off Wednesday with the mark now live for qualifying PGA Award nominees in the film categories, ahead of the 31st annual PGA Awards Saturday at the Hollywood Palladium.

The mark, introduced in 2012, is given to producers who have met the PGA’s standards of performing a major portion of the producing functions on a film while serving in a decision-making capacity. The certification is used by awards organizations including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and BAFTA to help determine eligibility.

PGA staff will manage Producers Mark designations on a film-by-film basis on the database.

“We are thrilled the guild now has yet another means of honoring the accomplishments of the hardworking producers in our industry,” PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said. “The PGA is always looking for new ways to add value for our members, and this new collaboration with IMDb and IMDbPro reflects our commitment to uplifting and distinguishing the producing profession. Lastly, we share our thanks to Chris Thomes, PGA New Media Council Delegate, for his leadership on this important initiative.”

Also as part of the deal, PGA members will receive a special rate on their annual membership to IMDbPro, which includes access to tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile; IMDbPro Track and STARmeter rankings; and a tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media.

“The Producers Mark is a recognized achievement in the entertainment industry and we are thrilled to collaborate with the PGA to offer producers additional visibility for the essential role they play,” said Matt Kumin, head of IMDbPro. “Additionally, by helping our users further understand the contributions and key creators involved in bringing stories to audiences, the Producers Mark supports IMDb and IMDbPro’s commitment to offering authoritative and complete entertainment industry information.”

The move is the latest for IMDbPro, which on Tuesday said it inked a three-year renewal with ReFrame, created by a coalition of industry professionals and partner companies founded by Women In Film and Sundance Institute. As part of that initiative, the groups unveiled the latest 21 recipients of the ReFrame Stamp, which recognizes gender-balanced film and TV projects.