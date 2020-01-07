Producers Guild Unveils Film And TV Nominations

The Producers Guild has unveiled nominations for its 31st annual PGA Awards, listing nominees for the year’s best-produced works in motion pictures and television categories. The awards will be presented January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Often a bellwether for the Oscars, the ten films nominated include Sam Mendes’ World War I epic 1917, Twentieth Century Fox/Chernin Entertainment’s Ford V Ferrari, Netflix’s The Irishman, Taika Waititi-directed Jojo Rabbit, Sony’s Little Women, Netflix’s Marriage Story, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Bong Jong Ho’s black comedy thriller Parasite.

Those making the cut on the TV side include drama series Big Little Lies (season 2), The Crown (season 3), and HBO’s Game of Thrones, Succession and Watchmen.

Here’s the full list of PGA Award nominees:

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

1917

Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

Ford v Ferrari

Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold

The Irishman

Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese

Jojo Rabbit

Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

Joker

Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Knives Out

Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

Little Women

Producer: Amy Pascal

Marriage Story

Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite

Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Abominable

Producer: Suzanne Buirgy

Frozen II

Producer: Peter Del Vecho

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Producers: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

Missing Link

Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

Toy Story 4

Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Big Little Lies (Season 2)

Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty

The Crown (Season 3)

Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn

Game of Thrones (Season 8)

Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch

Succession (Season 2)

Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon

Watchmen (Season 1)

Producers: TBD

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry (Season 2)

Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim

Fleabag (Season 2)

Producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)

Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro

Schitt’s Creek (Season 5)

Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton

Veep (Season 7)

Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O’Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

Chernobyl

Producers: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck, Chris Fry, Sanne Wohlenberg

Fosse/Verdon

Producers: Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin‐Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, George Stelzner, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Tracey Scott Wilson, Charlotte Stoudt, Nicole Fosse, Erica Kay, Kate Sullivan, Brad Carpenter

True Detective

Producers: TBD

Unbelievable

Producers: TBD

When They See Us

Producers: Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Amy Kaufman, Robin Swicord

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

American Son

Producers: TBD

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Producers: TBD

Black Mirror: Striking Vipers

Producers: TBD

Deadwood: The Movie

Producers: David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Daniel Minahan, Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Regina Corrado, Nichole Beattie, Mark Tobey

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Producers: TBD

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30 (Season 10)

Producers: TBD

60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52)

Producers: TBD

Leaving Neverland

Producers: TBD

Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)

Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Rachelle Mendez, Mark Bracero

Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)

Producers: TBD

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25)

Producers: TBD

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Producers: TBD

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6)

Producers: TBD

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5)

Producers: TBD

Saturday Night Live (Season 45)

Producers: TBD

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race (Season 31)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

The Masked Singer (Season 1)

Producers: TBD

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 11)

Producers: TBD

Top Chef (Season 16)

Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Brian Fowler, Caitlin Rademaekers, Steve Lichtenstein, Emily Van Bergen

The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)

Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Kyley Tucker, Carson Daly