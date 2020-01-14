PGA Awards: ‘Sesame Street’, ‘What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali’ Among Early Winners

The Producers Guild has revealed winners in a pair of categories ahead of the 31st annual PGA Awards, set for Saturday at the Hollywood Palladium.

The early honors were bestowed Monday night at the guild’s East Coast celebration of the 2020 nominees at Ascent Lounge in New York City.

Season 49 of Sesame Street from Sesame Workshop was named Outstanding Children’s Program, while the Antoine Fuqua-directed two-part HBO Sports documentary What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali was named Outstanding Sports Program.

Also during Monday’s event, Mari Jo Winkler was presented with the Charles FitzSimons Award, the Guild’s highest service honor.

Winners of the inaugural Innovation Award and Outstanding Short-Form Program will be announced Thursday during the PGA’s West Coast nominees event at the Hollywood Museum. The remainder of the honors will come Saturday night.

The main awards show features the marquee Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. The 10 films nominated include all nine Oscar Best Picture nominees — 1917, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite — along with Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

Winners will also be revealed Saturday for Documentary, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Limited Series Television and Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures.



Here’s the complete list of categories. Keep checking back as winners are announced.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

Outstanding Sports Program



What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali

Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street (Season 49)

Outstanding Short-Form Program

Outstanding Sports Program

Outstanding Children’s Program

The PGA Innovation Award