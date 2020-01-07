Producer Trio Launches Indie Company The Population With Sundance Film ‘I Carry You With Me’

Emmy nominee Mynette Louie, who produced the HBO movie, The Tale, has teamed with Mollye Asher, the producer behind acclaimed films Songs My Brothers Taught Me and The Rider, as well as Derek Nguyen (director of The Housemaid) to launch The Population. The newly formed shingle will focus on film and TV projects by or about women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ and other underrepresented groups.

The company’s first film, Heidi Ewing’s I Carry You With Me, is set to have its world premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. It’s an epic love story spanning decades that is sparked by a chance encounter between two men in provincial Mexico.

Producer Mary Jane Skalski will serve as the banner’s senior advisor. The Population’s slate also includes the Josef Kubota Wladyka-helmed film, Catch the Fair One, about a boxer who orchestrates her own abduction, a feminist terror pic based on a harrowing true survival story in Mexico, and a true-crime series set among the Asian American and working-class communities in Detroit.