Producer Randall Emmett Making Directorial Debut On ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’; Emile Hirsch To Star

EXCLUSIVE: After producing over 110 movies with Emmett/Furla Films partner George Furla including Best Picture Oscar nominee The Irishman, Randall Emmett is now set to make his directorial debut. He will helm Midnight in the Switchgrass, a $15 million-budget thriller that will star Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Emile Hirsch and will begin production March 9 in Puerto Rico. Furla and EFF’s Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are producing with Luis Joanne. Exec producer is Lydia Hull, who brought the Alan Horsnail-penned script to the company. Female lead will be set shortly.

Emmett has collaborated with Hirsch twice previously on the Pete Berg-directed Lone Survivor and the upcoming Michael Polish-directed action thriller Force of Nature, which also stars Mel Gibson.

“Directing has been something that I’ve always known I would do having grown up in the theater and graduated from the School of Visual arts in film,” Emmett said. “With the support of George and the company I am very excited for this challenge. Having an actor that I have a decade-long relationship with will make me feel right at home as I embark on this journey.”

Aside from Force of Nature, EFO is in post on the Polish-helmed WWII drama Axis Sally, starring Al Pacino.