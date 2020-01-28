PGA’s Produced By Conference Sets 2020 L.A. Date

The Producers Guild said Monday that its 12th annual Produced By Conference has been set for June 6-7 at Fox Studios in Los Angeles. Participants will be revealed at a later date for this year’s event, which gathers veteran and emerging producers across film, TV, streaming and tech for a weekend of panels and networking opportunities.

The 2019 Los Angeles confab, which featured panels from the likes of Warner Bros’ Toby Emmerich and Peter Roth, Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito, Mindy Kaling and Nancy Meyers, and Quibi’s Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, was held at Warner Bros in Burbank.

The sibling Produced By: New York conference in November included a keynote featuring Netflix’s Scott Stuber and director Ron Howard, along with a series of producer masterclasses as part of the single-day event at Florence Gould Hall.

The Produced By Conference is put on by the PGA’s charitable entity the PGA Foundation, whose mission is to educate those who work in the producing profession.