Prince Harry And Meghan Will Give Up HRH Titles And State Funding, Plus Reimburse State For Official Residence

An agreement has been reached that will see Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stop using their royal titles, forego state funding, and repay taxpayer money used to refurbish their official residence in Windsor.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement today, the culmination of negotiations that started when the couple announced plans to step back from their official duties and live in North America.

Under the deal, the couple will spend the majority of their time in North America and can earn money in the private sector, with the stipulation that such deals would “uphold the values of Her Majesty.” Part of that stipulates that the couple will no longer formally represent the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will repay US $3.1 million (£2.4m) of British taxpayer money for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage. It will, however, remain their UK family home.

The agreement takes effect later in the spring and will be reviewed in a year, although what enforcement could be enacted if the deal fell short of its goals was unclear.

The unique deal still has issues that need to be determined, including security and whether the couple will still get money from Harry’s father, Prince Charles, through his income from the Duchy of Cornwall. There are also questions about what types of private enterprises will fit with the royal family’s image.