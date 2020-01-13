Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ponder “No-Holds-Barred” TV Interview On Royal Split

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering sitting down for a “no-hold-barred” television interview about their decision to step back from their royal duties.

Tom Bradby, the anchor of Britain’s ITV News and a friend of Prince Harry and Prince William, has said the couple could talk candidly about their reasons for effectively resigning.

In an op-ed for The Sunday Times, Bradby wrote: “I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred, sit-down interview and I don’t think it would be pretty.”

Bradby did not expand on what Prince Harry and Markle would reveal, or hint at where the interview might take place. British tabloid The Sun speculated that the pair could speak to Oprah Winfrey, with whom Prince Harry is making an Apple TV+ series on mental health.

Bradby himself has landed some notable interviews with the young royals. In a documentary last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Bradby about their struggles with the British press.

And a new precedent was set for blockbuster royal interviews last year by Prince Andrew, who sat down with BBC news show Newsnight to open up about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in an exchange that dominated the media for days.

It is being widely reported in the British press today that the Queen will hold emergency talks with senior royals in Sandringham later to discuss Prince Harry and Markle’s future. Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles are expected to attend, while Markle is said to be calling in from Canada.