President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump has called an early lid to any travel or public appearances today. Good thing, as the Commander-in-Tweet has been on fire this morning, continuing his voluminous tweetstorm from Saturday.

Today’s targets included some of the usual suspects, including “Sleepyeyes” Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet The Press, Paul Krugman of the New York Times (“a lightweight thinker”) and “Shifty” Adam Schiff, the Congressman leading the Democratic impeachment efforts and someone Trump calls a “CORRUPT POLITICIAN and probably a very sick man.”

NPR apparently shouldn’t get too comfortable, either. Trump retweeted a Mark Levin question: “Why does NPR still exist? We have thousands of radio stations in the U.S. Plus Satellite radio. Podcasts. Why are we paying for this big-government, Democrat Party propaganda operation.” President Trump said it was “a very good question.”

We’ll add more communications as the President rolls them out. The tweetstorm so far:

All Democrats should watch this! pic.twitter.com/WFK33pR0Lv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

After having been exposed as a fraud and corrupt, can anyone, including Sleepyeyes Chuck Todd of Fake @NBCNews, continue to listen to his con? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

“Again: Read the Transcript!” Michael Goodwin, New York Post, Sunday. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Great Editorial in today’s Wall Street Journal, “And Congress Shall Be King.” Bottom line: “The President becomes a vassal of King Congress. This is another reason for the Senate to repudiate this House Impeachment as its own abuse of power.” A partisan Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Why didn’t Schiff release this? https://t.co/ngxEqAIJU9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Even CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin found the president’s lawyers persuasive! https://t.co/ME9WFhcjHT — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 26, 2020

A very good question! https://t.co/8z6uQLKz8M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

I caught up with Sen. Ted Cruz on Capitol Hill — check out our interview below! pic.twitter.com/w8k1aPo6eR — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) January 26, 2020

“This is what Democrats have done. They want to create the idea that there is all this smoke so people think there’s fire. They did this with Russia Collusion, & there was no fire. It makes zero sense what the Democrats are accusing him of.” @LisaMarieBoothe @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

“It was amazing to watch three days of arguments dismantled in two hours.” @PeteHegseth @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Paul Krugman is a lightweight thinker who doesn’t have a clue. Caused huge economic damage to his follower’s pocketbooks. He, and others, should be fired by @nytimes! https://t.co/1K5AtQbmrp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Pelosi’s Sham Impeachment Case Against Trump Is An Abuse Of Power For Political Gain https://t.co/xhzil0nNwW pic.twitter.com/W2Br06845t — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) January 25, 2020

Rep. Jim Jordan Delivers Knockout Blow to Schiff’s Reputation https://t.co/tVBdWMrAjn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020