President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump Shutterstock

President Donald Trump heads to the great state of Texas today to speak to the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention. It’s the third year in a row that the President will speak to the gathering of farmers and ranchers.

It’s likely to be a friendly crowd in the wake of the new trade agreement with China. The latest Farm Journal Pulse Poll shows overall job approval for him ticked up a point in January to 83% of the 1,286 respondents, the high mark in the months that Farm Journal has been tracking the president’s approval. Only 18% disapprove.

So far today, the Commander-in-Tweet has produced a light online output. We’ll add more communications as they roll in.

The tweetstorm so far:

