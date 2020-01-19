President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump heads to the great state of Texas today to speak to the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention. It’s the third year in a row that the President will speak to the gathering of farmers and ranchers.

It’s likely to be a friendly crowd in the wake of the new trade agreement with China. The latest Farm Journal Pulse Poll shows overall job approval for him ticked up a point in January to 83% of the 1,286 respondents, the high mark in the months that Farm Journal has been tracking the president’s approval. Only 18% disapprove.

So far today, the Commander-in-Tweet has produced a light online output. We’ll add more communications as they roll in.

The tweetstorm so far:

I have never seen the Republican Party as Strong and as Unified as it is right now. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2020