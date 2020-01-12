They’ve called an early travel and photo lid for the White House press pool. That means President Donald Trump isn’t expected to go anywhere or make any public appearances.
The good news is that leaves plenty of time for tweeting and retweeting, and the Commander-in-Tweet is already making good use of that time to serve up a volley of communications culled from the Sunday morning media.
After congratulating the Tennessee Titans on their massive upset in the NFL Playoffs and Serena Williams on her first tournament win in three years, the President turned his sharpened fingers toward the usual suspects: Nancy Pelosi, the “Do-Nothing Democrats,” and former Secretary of State John Kerry. He also boosted some media pundits with favorable takes on his activities.
We’ll update the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
