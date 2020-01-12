President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

They’ve called an early travel and photo lid for the White House press pool. That means President Donald Trump isn’t expected to go anywhere or make any public appearances.

The good news is that leaves plenty of time for tweeting and retweeting, and the Commander-in-Tweet is already making good use of that time to serve up a volley of communications culled from the Sunday morning media.

After congratulating the Tennessee Titans on their massive upset in the NFL Playoffs and Serena Williams on her first tournament win in three years, the President turned his sharpened fingers toward the usual suspects: Nancy Pelosi, the “Do-Nothing Democrats,” and former Secretary of State John Kerry. He also boosted some media pundits with favorable takes on his activities.

We’ll update the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

I hope the House and Senate Democrats, in particular watch this. It is a classic. Thank you to @JudgeJeanine Pirro! pic.twitter.com/O8P9J0CArF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Great idea. This phony Impeachment Hoax should not even be allowed to proceed. Did NOTHING wrong. Just a partisan vote. Zero Republicans. Never happened before! https://t.co/47oV6z4RQc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

“Pelosi has made a mockery of Impeachment. Her Articles are so weak. But more importantly, she thought she could extort the Senate. She couldn’t.” @GreggJarrett @foxandfriends The Do Nothing Democrats are really run by the Radical Left. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

….discretion, and only as a last resort.” Thank you to the great Michael Goodwin. Could not have said it better myself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

….and then helped to fund them…And zero progress was made on curbing those activities, until Trump droned Soleimani…Plainly, Trump is not a warmonger. He’s a deal maker & his record is that of someone who uses our military might as a deterrent, unleashes it with…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

John Kerry got caught essentially admitting that funds given ridiculously to Iran were used to fund attacks on the USA. Only a complete fool would have given that 150 Billion Dollars Plus to Iran. They then went on a Middle East Rampage! @foxandfriends @PeteHegseth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

George @GStephanopoulos, ask Crazy Nancy why she allowed Adam “Shifty” Schiff to totally make up my conversation with the Ukrainian President & read his false words to Congress and the world, as though I said it? He got caught! Ask why hearing was most unfair & biased in history? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Congratulations to @serenawilliams on another big win. She is a great player and an even greater person. Our members in Virginia (Tennis) will never forget you! https://t.co/55ZhYVTpUU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020