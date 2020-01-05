Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Jim Lo Scalzo/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump continued to warn Iran today that any actions taken against a US person or target will bring immediate retaliation.

The President, who is still at his Florida base at Mar-a-Lago, continued a tweet thread from yesterday in issuing the warnings. “These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nonetheless!”

Several members of Congress have complained that Trump did not consult them before launching a missle attack that killed prominent Iranian General Quassem Soleimani.

We’ll add more to the communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

 

 

 

