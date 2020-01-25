President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump faces off today and gets a chance to tell the Senate his side of the story. An early travel and photo lid has been called by the White House, no doubt so the President can watch the proceedings.

Watching, though, doesn’t mean inaction. The Commander-in-Tweet has already been busy on , sending out a few communications on his foes and praising Lou Dobbs and Pastor Robert Jeffress for their support.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Our case against lyin’, cheatin’, liddle’ Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, dumb as a rock AOC, & the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 A.M. on @FoxNews, @OANN or Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

….secondly, he is fulfilling every promise he made, and that is making his opponents apoplectic. They’re trying to get him out of office, and they’re not going to succeed.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, author of “Choosing the Extraordinary Life” Thank you Pastor! @LouDobbs @FoxBus — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020