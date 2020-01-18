Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Donald Trump
Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It was nothing but sunshine today from the regular weekend tweetstorm by President Donald Trump. Solid trade deals in place, the stock market at a record high, housing construction starts up, and a Florida golf course beckoning, the Commander-in-Tweet was a happy warrior in his online communications.

There were shout-outs to LSU and Iowa women, and a brief Sean Hannity appearance for the defense on some issue percolating in Washington, DC that President Trump apparently doesn’t care much about.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

