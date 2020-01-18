President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

It was nothing but sunshine today from the regular weekend tweetstorm by President Donald Trump. Solid trade deals in place, the stock market at a record high, housing construction starts up, and a Florida golf course beckoning, the Commander-in-Tweet was a happy warrior in his online communications.

There were shout-outs to LSU and Iowa women, and a brief Sean Hannity appearance for the defense on some issue percolating in Washington, DC that President Trump apparently doesn’t care much about.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

“Trade Deals Drive Stocks To Record Highs.” @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020

Think about it. Since @realDonaldTrump was elected, what have Democrats, what have the media ever done to improve the lives of Americans? Create jobs? Safety, security, peace? https://t.co/ytIs33zKfz — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 17, 2020

Thank you to all the GREAT women who came out to support President @realDonaldTrump in Iowa! Best moments from the trip below! ⬇️#WomenForTrump #Iowa https://t.co/rbPdGVAwWU — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 17, 2020

“Trade Deals Drive Stocks To Record Highs.” @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020

“Day after day, really good news on the economy. By the way, this didn’t just happen by accident, it’s the result of a lot of the policies that Donald Trump has put into place. Obviously, the Tax Cut, and now we have these two BIG trade deals.” @StephenMoore Great future growth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020

Tremendous surge in new housing construction in December, 16.9%, biggest in many years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020