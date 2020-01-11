Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Shutterstock

President Donald Trump is skipping golf this Saturday, even though the Washington, DC temperatures are a warm, spring-like 64. Instead, he’s turning up the heat on some of his opponents.

Starting with the FBI officers in charge of obtaining FISA warrants – “Are these “dirty cops” going to pay a big price for the fraud they committed?” – Trump ran down his list, hammering the “Do-Nothing Dems” for their Soleimani sympathies, Nancy Pelosi for her performance in office, and the undefined but ever-present “Radical Left” for their misguided ways.

The Commander-in-Tweet did have kind words for pollsters, which show him with a claimed 95% approval rating among Republicans and 53% overall.

We’ll add more as the communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

