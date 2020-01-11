President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump is skipping golf this Saturday, even though the Washington, DC temperatures are a warm, spring-like 64. Instead, he’s turning up the heat on some of his opponents.

Starting with the FBI officers in charge of obtaining FISA warrants – “Are these “dirty cops” going to pay a big price for the fraud they committed?” – Trump ran down his list, hammering the “Do-Nothing Dems” for their Soleimani sympathies, Nancy Pelosi for her performance in office, and the undefined but ever-present “Radical Left” for their misguided ways.

The Commander-in-Tweet did have kind words for pollsters, which show him with a claimed 95% approval rating among Republicans and 53% overall.

We’ll add more as the communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party, a record. 53% Approval Rating overall (can we add 7 to 10 percent because of the Trump “thing?”). Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Now the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, are asking @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell to do the job that they were unable to do. They proved NOTHING but my total innocence in the House, despite the most unfair & biased hearings in the history of Congress. Now they demand fairness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Nancy Pelosi will go down as the absolute worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

New polling shows that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is going nowhere. A vast majority want the Do Nothing Democrats to move on to other things now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Where have the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats gone when they have spent the last 3 days defending the life of Qassem Soleimani, one of the worst terrorists in history and the father of the roadside bomb? He was also looking to do big future damage! Dems are “unhinged.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020