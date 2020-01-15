‘Power’ Spinoffs: Starz Boss Provides Details At TCA

The 1st part of the final season of the NYC series ended with a bang & a big mystery

Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch mentioned today at TCA that in regards to the other three spinoffs of Power in development aside from Power Book II: Ghost, “some titles are prequels, some sequels, some spinoffs.”

“There’s a lot of rich characters that we can choose to pull out,” the Starz boss continued, but if he was to divulge which characters from the mothershow would make the jump “you’d know who does and who doesn’t die” in the current season of Power which will air its series finale on Feb. 9, the same night as the Oscars.

The episodes “are good if not better than what Courtney Kemp put together” for Power, said Hirsch about what he’s read of the spinoffs.

Power follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a wealthy New York night club owner who has it all, catering to the city’s elite and dreaming big, and lives a double life as a drug kingpin.

Dominic Patten reported earlier today that Method Man is joining two-time Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige in Power sequel Ghost. He’ll play ambitious and savvy attorney Davis Maclean, a character who is attracted to the NYC underworld run by Blige’s character. He may find himself entrapped by some secrets from his past. Ghost will follow the events of the sixth and final season of Power. A launch is planned for later this year.