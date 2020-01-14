The Grammy winning duo of Method Man and Mary J. Blige are reuniting for Starz’s Power spinoff.

Having scored the award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group back in 1996 with the iconic Mary J, the Wu-Tang Clan founding member is now joining the Mudbound actress in the cast of Power Book II.

Wire alum Method Man will portray ambitious and savvy attorney Davis Maclean in the Courtney Kemp created series. Conceived as part of the big overall deal Kemp inked with Lionsgate in late 2018, the character is attracted to the NYC underworld run by Oscar nominee Blige’s character, but may find himself entrapped by some secrets from his past.

First officially unveiled at the summer TCA last July, the first of several Power spinoffs is currently in production in New York with a possible launch penciled in for later this year. With some pretty clear indications that some key cast members of Power itself will show up in Power Book II, the spinoff is anticipated to follow the events of the sixth and final season of the Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produced mothershow. As the question of who shot Omari Hardwick’s lead of Ghost bedevils Power itself, the show will reveal all and conclude on February 9, the same day as the 92nd Academy Awards.

With a big screen and small screen resume that rivals his music career as a member of the legendary hip-hip crew and a solo artist, Cliff “Method Man” Smith brings some true chops to the upcoming Starz series. As well as stints on Oz and The Wire and co-hosting Drop The Mic on TNT, Method Man just recently has appeared on HBO’s now finished David Simon co-created The Deuce with Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco, TNT’s The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. The co-star of the shortlived FOX series Method & Red, also had pivotal cameo as himself in the first season of Netflix’s Luke Cage

Also set to headline the 5th annual National Cannabis Festival in D.C. this spring with long time collaborator Redman, Method Man is repped by CAA, manager Shauna Garr and law firm Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz.

While there will be no Power panel, Tuesday sees Starz taking the stage at the Winter TCA with an exec session and appearances from the likes of the cast and creatives of the returning Outlander, among others.