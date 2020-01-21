‘Pose’ Co-Creator Steven Canals Inks Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Pose co-creator Steven Canals has signed an an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV, a label of Disney Television Studios.

“Steven is the embodiment of the original voice we’re always looking for at this studio and like so many others I was captivated by his groundbreaking and award-winning series Pose,” said Carolyn Cassidy, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV. Howard [Kurtzman] and I couldn’t be happier that he chose 20th to develop his new projects and feel extremely lucky to be in business with this gifted and talented writer whose storytelling is as specific as it is universally relatable.”

Co-created and executive produced by Canals, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated and Peabody Award-winning drama series Pose was named one of the Best TV Programs of the Year by the American Film Institute in 2018 and 2019. It recently finished its second season on FX and will return for a third season in 2020.

Related Story 20th Century Fox TV Taps CBS Veteran Dan Kupetz As Head Of Business Affairs

Pose, which features the largest number of trans actors in series-regular roles ever for a scripted series, explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society: the underground ball culture, the rise of the Trump-era luxury universe and the downtown social and literary scene that came to define New York in the 1980s.

“For this Bronx bred storyteller, I’m thrilled by this new chapter,” said Canals. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined having supportive co-conspirators like Dana Walden, Craig Hunegs, Carolyn Cassidy, Howard Kurtzman and their teams. I’m grateful to be partnering with 20th to continue creating original content that centers diverse voices and moves the industry’s needle toward more inclusion and equity.”

A 2015 graduate of UCLA’s MFA Screenwriting program, Canals began his journey as a storyteller in high school, producing the documentary short Turf Violence: What’s It All About? co-funded by HBO Family. He went on to earn a BA in Cinema, and a Masters in Student Affairs & Diversity from Binghamton University. While attending UCLA, Canals served as a Research Assistant at Hungry Jackal Productions. In 2016 Canals was a Staff Writer on Freeform’s Dead of Summer, the same year his short film, Afuera, premiered at the LA Film Festival. He made his TV directorial debut with the eighth episode of the second season of Pose titled “Revelations.” He’s repped by Epicenter and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.