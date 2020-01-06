Phoebe Waller-Bridge Thanks President Obama As ‘Fleabag’ Continues Its Awards Waltz With Golden Globe Double

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was once again the belle of the ball after Fleabag scored a Golden Globe double.

The British comedy picked up the award for best comedy and Waller-Bridge won the award for best actress in a comedy series. It was a repeat of the Emmys in September.

Fleabag, a co-production between Amazon and the BBC, beat HBO’s Barry, Netflix’s The Kominsky Method and The Politician and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel in the comedy category, while Waller-Bridge beat Dead To Me’s Christina Applegate, Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne, On Becoming a God in Central Florida’s Kirsten Dunst and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan.

Waller Bridge thanked Amazon and the BBC, as well as the team behind the show, but her biggest thanks of the night was for President Obama, who put Fleabag’s second season on his list of movies and TV that he enjoyed this year. “I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list as some of you know, he’s always been on mine,” she said, alluding to a scene from season one where she pleasures herself to a speech of the 44th President of the United States of America.

Related Story Tom Hanks Injects Class Into Golden Globes With Cecil B. DeMille Speech, Extolling Film Craft And 'Love Boat'

She also paid tribute to Andrew Scott, who played love interest ‘The Priest’ in Fleabag’s second season, who lost out to Chernobyl’s Stellan Skarsgard in the best actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television category.

She lauded cinematographer Tony Miller for making her “little scrap of a show”, which began life as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Festival, look like a film.

It’s been a successful twelve months for Fleabag and Waller-Bridge, who won the comedy Emmy with Waller-Bridge winning for Actress in a Comedy and Writing, and Harry Bradbeer winning for directing. Amazon quickly tied Waller-Bridge down to a multimillion-dollar overall deal after the Emmy wins.

The show is produced by All3Media-backed Two Brothers Pictures, whose MDs Harry and Jack Williams and Exec Producer Sarah Hammond were at the Globes. “We have been in love with Fleabag – the story, the cast, the characters, our whole Fleabag team – for a long time, but we are constantly surprised by the unconditional love that viewers have for it too. To win at the Golden Globes is astonishing, especially against such incredible competition, whom we are such fans of,” the trio said.