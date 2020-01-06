Phoebe Waller-Bridge Still Firm On No Season 3 For ‘Fleabag’ Even After Golden Globe Wins

Tonight Amazon Prime’s Fleabag added two more awards to its trophy chest with Best TV Comedy and Best TV Comedy Actress for the series’ creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. This comes after the series walked away with three Emmy wins for Best Comedy, Comedy Writing and Actress for Waller-Bridge back in September.

Still, has Waller-Bridge changed her mind and entertained the thought of a third season? She has said for quite some time that her pen is down when it comes to the continued romantic escapades of Fleabag. The series was based on her stage show, with season 2 revolving around her single character’s love affair with a Catholic priest.

“I haven’t changed my mind about season 3. It feels more and more about being the right decision. (These awards shows) are just beautiful goodbyes. But there’s been so many goodbyes every time,” Waller-Bridge said backstage at the Globes tonight.

And as far as the movie that Waller-Bridge is writing? “You just have to wait,” she said.

Waller-Bridge was also asked if she’d ever make a series with President Obama at his Netflix production company.

“I think I’ve said enough about Obama,” quipped Waller-Bridge.

Obama recently put Fleabag on his annual ‘Best of’ list and Waller-Bridge gave him a big thanks from the stage tonight. On the BBC/Amazon series, Fleabag sexually fantasizes about the former U.S. president.

“I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list as some of you know, he’s always been on mine,” Waller-Bridge exclaimed in her acceptance speech onstage tonight.