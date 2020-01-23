Phoebe Waller-Bridge Launches Production House Wells Street Films

EXCLUSIVE: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the British creator of Fleabag and one of the hottest properties in Hollywood, is to realize a life-long ambition by setting up her own production company to house her Amazon projects and more.

Deadline can reveal that Waller-Bridge, who has dominated awards season with marquee Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG wins for Fleabag, is launching the London-based TV and film company Wells Street Films — and she has already hired two collaborators to staff the outfit.

Jenny Robins, who worked as a story producer on Season 2 of Fleabag and Season 1 of Killing Eve, will become Wells Street’s head of television and film. Robins is also an executive producer alongside Waller-Bridge on Run, HBO’s romantic comedic thriller starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson.

Charlotte McBrearty, the production manager on Fleabag‘s stage run at the Soho Theatre last year, is also coming aboard as a development executive.

Wells Street will create and produce Waller-Bridge’s new TV shows under her three-year overall deal with Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime, which she signed in September 2019 hot on the heels of her Emmys success. It is believed to be among the biggest exclusive deals for a female creator.

Waller-Bridge, Robins and McBrearty will also develop film projects that sit outside the multi-hyphenated star’s golden-handcuffs agreement with Amazon. Waller-Bridge’s film work to date includes a role in Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story and she is a co-writer on the latest James Bond film No Time To Die.

She said it was a “life-long dream” made possible by Amazon to set up a production business, and that she “can’t wait” to start making new work. “Let’s f**k shit up!” Waller-Bridge joked. Her press representative declined to comment on the significance of Wells Street’s name.

The company is registered in the UK, with Waller-Bridge listed as its only director. It is distinct from DryWrite, the theatre company that Waller-Bridge is also involved in, which staged Fleabag and is co-producing Run. Wells Street also effectively ends her work with Two Brothers Pictures, the All3Media producer that made Fleabag.