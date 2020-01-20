Philip Anthony-Rodriguez To Recur On CBS Drama ‘Tommy’; Charles Jazz Terrier Joins ‘Legacies’

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez is set to recur in CBS’ forthcoming drama Tommy, which premieres February 6.

The series stars Emmy-winner Edie Falco as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. Anthony-Rodriguez will play, Rascal Santos who is described as “a wary, smart and dedicated Vice Squad Commander” who works closely with Tommy when one of his operations might be compromised.

Tommy comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of Bull and Homicide: Life on the Street. CBS debuted the first trailer for the drama at TCA last week.

Anthony-Rodriguez was nominated for a 2018 Daytime Emmy for Young & The Restless. He currently can be seen recurring on Marc Cherry’s Why Women Kill for CBS All Access. He also appears Apple TV’s The Morning Show.

He is repped by SMS Talent and Managed by Anthony & Associates Ltd.

Legacies has set Charles Jazz Terrier in a recurring role as Chad, who is described as a “twenty-something, laid-back lackey of the Necromancer.”

A spinoff of The Originals, Legacies features characters from both series and its predecessor, The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. She attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where fellow supernaturals learn to hone their skills.

The series is currently in its second season and returned on January 16 after a hiatus.

Terrier is repped by The X Division and The Characters Talent Agency.