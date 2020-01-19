Deadline’s PGA Awards Live Blog

The Producers Guild’s 31st annual PGA Awards are kicking off Saturday night at the Hollywood Palladium, the first of the major guild gauntlets of the movie-awards season that includes tomorrow night’s SAG Awards, followed by the DGAs and WGAs.

After handing out some awards earlier in the week among the 18 competitive categories honoring the year’s best producers in film, TV and streaming, tonight’s main awards bestowed will include the marquee Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. The 10 films nominated this year include all nine Oscar Best Picture nominees — 1917, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite — along with Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

How important is a win in the top category in Oscar’s eyes? Ask Green Book, which scored the victory during last year’s PGAs and ended up winning the Academy Award’s Best Picture. In its 30-year history, the PGA Awards have synched with the Oscars 21 times.

This year’s honorees to be feted during the course of tonight’s ceremony include Netflix’s Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and Lionsgate’s awards-season pic Bombshell (The Stanley Kramer Award) starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and John Lithgow.

Follow the action in Deadline’s live blog below: