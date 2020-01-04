Lee Daniels To Host Beverly Hills Fundraiser For Pete Buttigieg

Lee Daniels will host an event for Pete Buttigieg on Jan. 10, a little less than three weeks before the first voting begins in the Democratic presidential primary.

Daniels, co-creator of Empire, will host the evening reception at his Beverly Hills home. A limited number of tickets are being offered at $1,500 per person, with the other level priced at the max of $2,800 per person, according to an invite. It includes a meet and greet with Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, IN.

On Tuesday, Buttigieg’s campaign is also holding another fundraising event, this one featuring campaign official Lis Smith in a conversation with Chelsea Handler. Tickets start at $100 per person. “Lis will chat about her career working on over 20 presidential campaigns including Obama’s re-election, her non-stop, hectic life on the campaign trail and why presidential campaigns are no longer a boy’s club,” according to the invite.

Buttigieg raised more from showbiz than any other Democratic candidate in the second and third quarters, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The fourth quarter numbers for showbiz have not yet been calculated, but the Buttigieg campaign said this week that it raised $24.7 million overall in the closing three months of the year. That placed Buttigieg second to Bernie Sanders, whose campaign said it raised $34.5 million in the fourth quarter.