Pete Buttigieg To Headline Another Fox News Town Hall

Pete Buttigieg will appear at another Fox News town hall on Jan. 26, a little more than a week before the Iowa caucuses, with Chris Wallace as moderator.

This will be Buttigieg’s second Fox News town hall, having headlined a well-received event last May. He’s one of six Democratic candidates to appear at town halls on the network, even though the Democratic National Committee is refusing to enlist the news channel as a debate co-sponsor.

This will be the news channel’s seventh town hall of the cycle, and the sixth with a Democratic candidate. Its top rated town hall was with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in April, drawing 2.5 million viewers, and the news channel also has hosted events with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Julian Castro, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The network also hosted a town hall with Howard Schultz, who was considering an independent presidential bid but ultimately decided against it.

The Buttigieg town hall will take place in Des Moines.

The next presidential debate will be on Tuesday from Des Moines. The event will be sponsored by CNN, and so far five candidates have qualified, according to The New York Times: Buttigieg, Sanders, Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)