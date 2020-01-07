Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Mara Brock Akil Inks Script Deal With Fox Entertainment

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Pete Buttigieg To Headline Another Fox News Town Hall

Pete Buttigieg
Mary Schwalm/AP/Shutterstock

Pete Buttigieg will appear at another Fox News town hall on Jan. 26, a little more than a week before the Iowa caucuses, with Chris Wallace as moderator.

This will be Buttigieg’s second Fox News town hall, having headlined a well-received event last May. He’s one of six Democratic candidates to appear at town halls on the network, even though the Democratic National Committee is refusing to enlist the news channel as a debate co-sponsor.

This will be the news channel’s seventh town hall of the cycle, and the sixth with a Democratic candidate. Its top rated town hall was with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in April, drawing 2.5 million viewers, and the news channel also has hosted events with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Julian Castro, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The network also hosted a town hall with Howard Schultz, who was considering an independent presidential bid but ultimately decided against it.

The Buttigieg town hall will take place in Des Moines.

The next presidential debate will be on Tuesday from Des Moines. The event will be sponsored by CNN, and so far five candidates have qualified, according to The New York Times: Buttigieg, Sanders, Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad