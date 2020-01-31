‘Peppa Pig’: Amelie Bea Smith To Voice Animated Kids’ Character, Takes Over From Harley Bird

Peppa Pig is getting a new voice. The hit kids’ series is swapping Harley Bird for Amelie Bea Smith.

The series, which is produced by eOne and Astley Baker Davies, airs on Nickelodeon in the U.S. and ViacomCBS’ Channel 5 in the UK as well as broadcasters in more than 180 territories.

Bird has voiced the cartoon pig for 13 years, since she was 5 years old, taking over in 2007 during its third season and voicing Peppa for 185 episodes, winning a BAFTA in 2011.

Smith, who has appeared in a number of episodes of BBC soap EastEnders and is set to star in Netflix’s Haunting of Bly Manor, will take over from Valentine’s Day.

Bird said, “Becoming the voice of Peppa Pig at the age of five was the start of an incredible journey, and I’ll never forget my time on the show. The people that work on Peppa Pig have become like a family to me and they’ve given me some unforgettable memories. I wish Amelie the best of luck in the role and am looking forward to starting the next chapter in my life.”

Peppa Pig co-creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker, added, “As our longest-standing Peppa, Harley’s award-winning contribution to the show over the past 13 years has been tremendous, making her a key part of the success of Peppa Pig.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Amelie to the Peppa Pig voice cast and are confident that she will continue the strong legacy of the previous Peppa voice actors,” they added.