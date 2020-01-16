‘The People Under The Stairs’ Actor Sean Whalen To Lead Vampire Thriller ‘Beneath Us All’

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Whalen, who starred as Roach in Wes Craven’s cult horror-comedy The People Under The Stairs, is set to lead vampire thriller Beneath Us All.

Harley Wallen (Abstruse) is directing from a screenplay by Brett Miller (Ash And Bone). Producers are Painted Creek Productions in conjunction with Westside Warrior Films and Cama Productions.

Pic follows Julie, played by Angelina Danielle Cama, a foster child heading for her 18th birthday. She finds an item buried in the woods with something unspeakable inside. Whalen plays Todd, Julie’s step father, who struggles with his gambling issues.

Maria Olsen (Paranormal Activity 3), Yan Birch (Agramon’s Gate), Kaiti Wallen (Eternal Code), Vida Ghaffari (The Mindy Project), Michael Alexander (Moving Parts) and Wallen himself round out the cast. Production starts in April in Lake Orion, Michigan.

Whalen is repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency and Advanced Management.