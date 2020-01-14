‘People Just Do Nothing’: U.S. Remake Not Going Forward At Amazon

The U.S. remake of People Just Do Nothing is not going to series at Amazon.

The streamer piloted a version of the successful BBC Three comedy, which was produced by The Office producer Ash Atalla.

However, Vernon Sanders, Co-Head, TV at Amazon Studios, told Deadline at the Winter TCA press tour that the project was not going forward.

Jorge Diaz (The Long Road Home) and Eliza Bennett (Sweet/Vicious) lead the ensemble cast of the single-camera comedy pilot with Andre Hyland (Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping), Conner McVicker (Vice Principals) and Amir Talai (LA to Vegas) also cast in the project, written and executive produced by from Mehar Sethi.

The youth-skewing comedy moved the action from London to North Las Vegas. Shot in a mockumentary style, it followed a group of working class DJs and their friends in a land of mini malls and vast parking lots, where the lights of The Strip act as a beacon of fame and glory that’s just out of reach. The series tracks their stumbling ambitions, and explores how relationships between friends and family evolve as the reality of your dreams starts to hit. It’s a sloppy celebration of life in the suburban southwest.

Chris Storer directed the pilot and executive produced with Sethi, Ash Atalla and Jon Petrie from Roughcut TV. Hugo Chegwin, Steve Stamp, Asim Chaudhry and Allan Mustafa, executive producers of the UK series, also served as executive producers on the Amazon version.

The British series ran for five seasons on BBC Three and is currently in production for a feature-film follow-up.