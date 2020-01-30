Penélope Cruz & Antonio Banderas Topline Spanish Movie ‘Competencia Oficial’

Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas are to topline Spanish-language feature Competencia Oficial, which is due to get underway in Spain at the end of next month. Veteran Argentine actor Oscar Martínez will also star.

The movie is co-written and co-directed by Argentine filmmaking duo Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat. Andrés Duprat also scripted. The MediaPro Studio is producing.

Banderas and Martínez will play actors with very different track records whose methods clash during the preparation for a movie financed by a notorious and over-eager millionaire. Cruz will play the film’s prestigious but eccentric director.

Additional cast includes José Luis Gómez, Carlos Hipólito, Koldo Olabarri, Irene Escolar, Nagore Aramburu, Pilar Castro and Juan Grandinetti.

This will be The MediaPro Studio’s third co-production with Cohn and Duprat after My Masterpiece and 4×4.