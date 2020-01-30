Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

UK Sees Record $4.7bn Production Spend In 2019 As High-End TV Drives Growth

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Production Chief Emma Watts Exits Disney's 20th Century Studios

Read the full story

Penélope Cruz & Antonio Banderas Topline Spanish Movie ‘Competencia Oficial’

Penelope Cruz Antonio Banderas James Veysey/Shutterstock

Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas are to topline Spanish-language feature Competencia Oficial, which is due to get underway in Spain at the end of next month. Veteran Argentine actor Oscar Martínez will also star.

The movie is co-written and co-directed by Argentine filmmaking duo Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat. Andrés Duprat also scripted. The MediaPro Studio is producing.

Banderas and Martínez will play actors with very different track records whose methods clash during the preparation for a movie financed by a notorious and over-eager millionaire. Cruz will play the film’s prestigious but eccentric director.

Additional cast includes José Luis Gómez, Carlos Hipólito, Koldo Olabarri, Irene Escolar, Nagore Aramburu, Pilar Castro and Juan Grandinetti.

This will be The MediaPro Studio’s third co-production with Cohn and Duprat after My Masterpiece and 4×4.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad