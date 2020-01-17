Peacock Streaming Platform Includes New NBC News-Sky International News Network

The highly anticipated announcement of Peacock, the new NBCUniversal streaming platform, included mention of NBC News’ venture with Sky News to create an international news network.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts first announced the plans for a global NBC News Sky network last year on an earnings call, drawing on the company’s purchase of the European pay TV giant Sky. The network would draw on the vast resources of the NBC and Sky news divisions.

No launch date has been given to the Sky venture, which would be its own channel, but it was promoted among a slate of NBC News offerings for the Peacock service. That includes the recently launched streaming network NBC News NOW, and plans for an original offering every weekday from Meet the Press with Chuck Todd. NBC Ness also will create original documentaries for Peacock focused on politics, biographies and history, and the platform will include full episodes of Dateline.

Comcast acquired Sky in 2018 as part of a $39 billion deal. At an NBC News town hall event last summer, NBC News Andrew Lack and Deborah Turness talked about plans for the network and showed off a sizzle reel, according to the New York Post.

Peacock will launch on July 15, but Comcast Xfinity customers will get access starting on April 15.