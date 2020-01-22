Peacock Can “Transcend Generations,” NBCU Ad Exec Laura Molen Says- NATPE

Laura Molen, president of ad sales and partnerships for NBCUniversal, continued the company’s stumping for its forthcoming streaming service during an appearance at NATPE on Wednesday.

“Peacock can transcend the generations because we’re providing content for everyone,” she said, referring to the service launching in mid-April. “Timely and timeless” is the company’s view of the Peacock brand proposition, she said, meaning a blend of live and on-demand programming that is capable of striking a chord with advertisers.

“Advertisers found themselves in a black hole” as ad-free streaming services rose to prominence in recent years, Molen said. “They want to be a part of the world.”

Peacock will have three tiers — one free and ad-supported with a few thousand hours of programming, another with 15,000 hours and a top-priced third with the same 15,000 hours but no ads. It is arriving during a blitz of new services from Apple, Disney and WarnerMedia, all aiming to offer alternatives to Netflix and other established platforms.

Amplifying NBCU and Comcast leadership’s comments during last week’s investor day, Molen said the team behind Peacock is “trying new formats” and “trying to understand frequency capping.” Peacock will limit ads to five one-minute pods per hour, she told moderator José Diaz-Balart, a weekend anchor on NBC Nightly News and Noticiero Telemundo.

Comcast will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday morning and is likely to provide more comments about Peacock, which is certain to be a topic during a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

Molen positioned advertising as a positive force, asserting that there is consumer “fatigue” with subscription services. “Consumer really is telling us that they see advertising as something that is giving them information,” she said. “I can see a world when I see someone on the red carpet and I ask my remote, ‘Where can I get that?'” Later, she added, “Imagine if [a viewer is] bingeing and you’re Talenti gelato. The opportunities to get your product to consumers are endless.”