NBC’s ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ & ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Get Early Streamings On Peacock Premium

NBC’s late night talk show line-up will arrive early for Peacock Premium subscribers: Beginning in July, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will steam at 8 p.m. ET, three and a half hours before the broadcast airtime, with Late Night with Seth Meyers then streaming at 9 p.m. ET.

Both shows are taped before live audiences earlier in the broadcast day.

The first-time-ever advance late-night showings were among the Peacock details announced today by at NBCUniversal during a Comcast investor presentation at NBC’s 30 Rock.

The early late-night streamings will provide the first coast-to-coast option of catching Fallon and Meyers well before bedtime. In 2017, the network began coast-to-coast live broadcasting of Saturday Night Live, giving West Coast viewers the choice of watching live at 8:30 pm PT or delayed at 11:30. (Tonight and Late Night will be streamed after taping, not live.)

At today’s investor presentation, NBC unveiled details about the new streaming service’s subscription tiers. Peacock Free will be a free, ad-supported option with more than 7,500 hours of programming; Peacock Premium will be bundled at no additional cost to Comcast and Cox subscribers.

