Peabody Awards Moving To Los Angeles For First Time In 80 Years

The Peabody Awards will be held for the first time in Southern California, the Peabody organization said today. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The awards honor stories from broadcasting, digital media, entertainment, the documentary world and news programming.

“As the country struggles to find its footing in challenging times, the power of media narratives becomes paramount. Peabody provides a much-needed role as curator of the best stories that should be watched and heard, especially as the media landscape continues to evolve and becomes even more crowded with content and distribution platforms,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Moving the ceremony to Los Angeles reflects the evolution of Peabody’s commitment to celebrating the meaningful and significant narratives about pressing social issues, right in the world’s capital of content creation.”

The Peabody program is based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

Nominees for the Peabodys will be announced in April, with the winners revealed in May. All nominees must receive a unanimous vote by the jurors; 60 nominees are selected, 30 of which will be honored in June.