Paul Rosenfeld Dies: Former Mann Theatres Head Film Buyer & Distribution Exec Was 71

Paul Rosenfeld, a former head film buyer for Mann Theatres and distribution executive at Gramercy Pictures and Cineplex Odeon, has died. He was 71. His daughter said Rosenfeld died January 7 of natural causes at his home in Portland, OR.

Rosenfeld had a long and varied career in exhibition and distribution, starting out as a film booker at Walter Reade Theatres in New York in the late 1960s. While working there, he met Fox film exec Bruce Snyder, who said, “Despite his seemingly gruff personality, Paul was one of the kindest, most sensitive people I have ever met.”

Veteran film buyer Bob Lenihan said in a statement: “Chances are if you were lucky enough to meet Paul Rosenfeld, you loved Paul Rosenfeld, and the loss of such a great and gifted personality is profound.”

Rex/Shutterstock

Rosenfeld left Walter Reade for Los Angeles after then-Mann Theatres president Larry Gleason hired him as head film buyer. After four years there, Rosenfeld made a career change, focusing on individual film representation as a producer’s rep of films including The Big Chill, Silverado, Superman III and The Cotton Club.

He would return to Mann as VP and head buyer in 1986 and worked there until leaving to become head of distribution at then-fledgling Gramercy Pictures in 1992. As SVP, he responsible for overall strategy and distribution of the company’s release slate.

Rosenfeld relocated to Portland in 2003 when he was named head film buyer for Wallace Theatres, which later merged with Hollywood Theatres. He retired from the industry after Regal Entertainment acquired Hollywood/Wallace for nearly $240 million in 2013.

During his career, Rosenfeld also held posts as SVP Distribution for Cineplex Odeon Films, Western sales manager for Hemdale Releasing was and president of distribution for Alive Films.

Rosenfeld is survived by his mother, Hope; his ex-wife, Marcella; his daughter, Jennifer; his sisters, Jaclin Elliott and Beth Morris; and five nieces and nephews. Plans for a Celebration of Life are forthcoming, his family said.