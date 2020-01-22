Patrick Stewart Invites Whoopi Goldberg Back To Star Trek Universe For ‘Picard’ Season 2

Patrick Stewart – Picard himself – has invited The View moderator and former El-Aurian Whoopi Goldberg to return to the Star Trek universe.

Appearing on the ABC talk show today, Stewart appeared to surprise Goldberg, who played the El-Aurian bar hostess Guinan on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1988 to 1993.

“I’m here with a formal invitation,” said Stewart, “and it’s for you, Whoopi. Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

Hugging Stewart, Goldberg said “yes.” (The first season of Star Trek: Picard premieres tomorrow on CBS All Access).

“I’ve said this on the show before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences, from the beginning to the end,” Goldberg said. “I had the best, best, best time. Best time ever.”

View co-host Joy Behar then whispered to Stewart to ask if Goldberg will have to “get rid” of her new hairstyle (the platinum dreadlocks are for Goldberg’s Mother Abagail role in CBS’ upcoming limited series The Stand).

“He said, ‘She can do whatever she wants,'” Behar relayed, in a British accent.

Watch the clip above.