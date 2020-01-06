Patricia Arquette Ignores Ricky Gervais Advice To Golden Globe Field, Rips Donald Trump Iran Moves In Acceptance Speech

Patricia Arquette utterly ignored the admonition at the top of the Golden Globes ceremony by host Ricky Gervais, who urged nominees to avoid political speeches were they to win.

Accepting her statuette for Best Supporting Actress — Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her performance in Hulu’s The Act, Arquette spent the bulk of her time onstage despairing about the current political atmosphere. In particular, she spotlighted the decision by the White House to assassinate Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, and subsequent statements about it by President Donald Trump. While she didn’t name Trump, Arquette also urged everyone watching to vote later this year.

After beginning in fairly routine, awards-show fashion with a list of the usual thank-yous, Arquette then took a minute to warm up to her main points. “I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this, but I know tonight, January 5, 2020 — we’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” she said, continuing with an impressionistic series of images. “We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America. A president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites. Young people risking their lives, traveling across the world. People not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads. And the continent of Australia on fire.”

A small ripple of applause accompanied her remarks, which were the most pointedly political of the night to that point. “So, while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world,” she concluded. “For our kids, and their kids, we have to vote in 2020 and we have to beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020.”

Arquette, who won an Emmy for her performance last September, triumphed over four other formidable Globe nominees, including Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies; Helena Bonham Carter in The Crown; Emily Watson in Chernobyl and Toni Collette in Unbelievable.