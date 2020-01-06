Patricia Arquette To Star In ‘Severance’ Apple TV Series, Reuniting With Ben Stiller

EXCLUSIVE: Patricia Arquette, coming off her third Golden Globe win last night for The Act, is set for a lead role alongside Adam Scott in Severance, Apple’s upcoming workplace thriller drama directed by and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

The project marks the third collaboration between Arquette and Stiller who first starred together in the 1996 David O. Russell comedy feature Flirting with Disaster. Arquette then starred in the 2018 Showtime limited series Escape From Dannemora, directed and executive produced by Stiller. The role earned her a Golden Globe award and an Emmy nomination.

Severance takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy winner Arquette will play Mark’s (Scott) boss at Lumen Industries.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson whose Severance script was the first TV script to make it on to the annual Bloodlist in 2016.

Chris Black exec produces alongside Erickson, Stiller and Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn from Red Hour Productions. Scott serves as producer. Endeavor Content, which is also behind Apple TV+’s See and Truth Be Told, is the studio.

Arquette is coming off her co-starring role in the Hulu limited series The Act, which landed her an Emmy Award in September and a Golden Globe Award last night. She also won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Boyhood and an Emmy for Medium. She is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment.