Paris Hilton is the latest celebrity to look to get into the production business as she plans to her set up her own production banner.

The hotel heiress told Deadline that she is “definitely” considering her own television production company. She was speaking after her Winter TCA press tour panel to promote This Is Paris, the YouTube original documentary that takes an unflinching look at her life.

That film, which launches in May, is produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman via Industrial Media’s Intellectual Property Corporation banner. However, the former reality star-turned-businesswoman-turned-DJ is now looking to branch out own her own.

Hilton has had a number of exec producer credits in the past; she exec produced Netflix’s 2018 social media doc The American Meme and was an EP on MTV’s Paris Hilton’s My New BFF and has exec producing credits on feature films including The Hottie & The Nottie and Pledge This.

It shouldn’t be a surprise given Hilton’s multitude of businesses. She added, “I’m going to continue to expand my brand and empire all around the world. I have 19 product brands, I just released my 25th fragrance, we have three more in the works. I just shot two music videos last week that are coming out in the next few months, I’m going on tour, playing at Tomorrowland again as a DJ. I have my own real estate properties so I’m following in my family’s footsteps and also tech, I have apps and other tech ventures and virtual reality world and writing another book and acting. I think I need some clones.”