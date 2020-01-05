Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

How ‘Honey Boy’ DP Natasha Braier Managed To Capture Painfully Intimate Performances From A Respectful Distance

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘The Cave’ Director Denied U.S. Visa To Promote Oscar-Shortlisted Film

Read the full story

‘Parasite’ Wins Top Honor From National Society Of Film Critics

Parasite
So-dam Park and Woo-sik Choi in "Parasite" Neon

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite won the top prize Saturday from the National Society of Film Critics as the organization announced winners of its 54th annual voting meeting in New York.

The South Korean drama was named Best Picture and also picked up the Best Screenplay award.

Mary Kay Place won Best Actress for Diane, and Antonio Banderas was selected as Best Actor for his performance in Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory. The supporting acting honors went to Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and Laura Dern won for her roles in Marriage Story and Little Women.

The critics group rolled out details on the winners on its Twitter account, @NatsocFilmCrix. The National Society of Film Critics was founded 1966. Its members include critics from major papers in Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Denver.

Below is this year’s list of winners:

Best Picture: Parasite

Director: Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Cinematography: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics

Actress: Mary Kay Place, Diane

Actor: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story and Little Women

Supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Non-fiction film: Honeyland

Film heritage award: Museum of Modern Art

Film heritage award: Rialto Pictures

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad