‘Parasite’ & Tarantino Triumph At Australian Academy’s International Awards as ‘The Irishman’ Misses Out

Winners were announced tonight for the 9th AACTA International Awards – the international counterpart to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts’ primary awards show – with Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite scooping Best Film.

The win for Korean pic Parasite follows its triumph at the main AACTA Awards, which were held in Sydney on December 4, where it took Best Asian Film.

At today’s AACTA International ceremony in Los Angeles, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood picked up two prizes from five nominations: Best Direction for Tarantino and Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt.

Aussie native Margot Robbie, who received a double nomination in the Supporting Actress category, won the award for her performance in Bombshell over her role as Sharon Tate in Tarantino’s Hollywood.

Elsewhere, Lead Actor went to Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Saoirse Ronan took Best Actress for Little Women, while Taika Waititi won Best Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit.

The Irishman ended the night empty handed despite its six nominations, while Joker also drew a blank from its five nods.

The AACTA International Awards are voted on by the 150 members of the Australian Academy’s International Chapter, many of which overlap with AMPAS and BAFTA.

Here’s the full list of winners.

AACTA International Award for Best Film

THE IRISHMAN

JOKER

THE KING

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

PARASITE (winner)

AACTA International Award for Best Direction

1917 – Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese

JOKER – Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino (winner)

PARASITE – Bong Joon Ho

AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay

THE IRISHMAN – Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT – Taika Waititi (winner)

JOKER – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE – Bong Joon ho, Jin Won Han

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor

Christian Bale – FORD V FERRARI

Antonio Banderas – PAIN AND GLORY

Robert De Niro – THE IRISHMAN

Adam Driver – MARRIAGE STORY (winner)

Joaquin Phoenix – JOKER

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress

Awkwafina – THE FAREWELL

Scarlett Johansson – MARRIAGE STORY

Saoirse Ronan – LITTLE WOMEN (winner)

Charlize Theron – BOMBSHELL

Renée Zellweger – JUDY

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor

John Lithgow – BOMBSHELL

Al Pacino – THE IRISHMAN

Joe Pesci – THE IRISHMAN

Brad Pitt – ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (winner)

Song Kang-Ho – PARASITE

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress

Toni Collette – KNIVES OUT

Nicole Kidman – BOMBSHELL

Florence Pugh – LITTLE WOMEN

Margot Robbie – BOMBSHELL (winner)

Margot Robbie – ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD