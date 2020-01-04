‘Parasite’ & Tarantino Triumph At Australian Academy’s International Awards as ‘The Irishman’ Misses Out

Winners were announced tonight for the 9th AACTA International Awards – the international counterpart to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts’ primary awards show – with Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite scooping Best Film.
The win for Korean pic Parasite follows its triumph at the main AACTA Awards, which were held in Sydney on December 4, where it took Best Asian Film.
At today’s AACTA International ceremony in Los Angeles, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood picked up two prizes from five nominations: Best Direction for Tarantino and Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt.
Aussie native Margot Robbie, who received a double nomination in the Supporting Actress category, won the award for her performance in Bombshell over her role as Sharon Tate in Tarantino’s Hollywood.
Elsewhere, Lead Actor went to Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Saoirse Ronan took Best Actress for Little Women, while Taika Waititi won Best Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit.
The Irishman ended the night empty handed despite its six nominations, while Joker also drew a blank from its five nods.
The AACTA International Awards are voted on by the 150 members of the Australian Academy’s International Chapter, many of which overlap with AMPAS and BAFTA.
Here’s the full list of winners.
AACTA International Award for Best Film
THE IRISHMAN
JOKER
THE KING
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
PARASITE (winner)
AACTA International Award for Best Direction
1917 – Sam Mendes
THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese
JOKER – Todd Phillips
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino (winner)
PARASITE – Bong Joon Ho
AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay
THE IRISHMAN – Steven Zaillian
JOJO RABBIT – Taika Waititi (winner)
JOKER – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino
PARASITE – Bong Joon ho, Jin Won Han
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor
Christian Bale – FORD V FERRARI
Antonio Banderas – PAIN AND GLORY
Robert De Niro – THE IRISHMAN
Adam Driver – MARRIAGE STORY (winner)
Joaquin Phoenix – JOKER
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress
Awkwafina – THE FAREWELL
Scarlett Johansson – MARRIAGE STORY
Saoirse Ronan – LITTLE WOMEN (winner)
Charlize Theron – BOMBSHELL
Renée Zellweger – JUDY
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor
John Lithgow – BOMBSHELL
Al Pacino – THE IRISHMAN
Joe Pesci – THE IRISHMAN
Brad Pitt – ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (winner)
Song Kang-Ho – PARASITE
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress
Toni Collette – KNIVES OUT
Nicole Kidman – BOMBSHELL
Florence Pugh – LITTLE WOMEN
Margot Robbie – BOMBSHELL (winner)
Margot Robbie – ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
