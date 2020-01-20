‘Parasite’ Becomes First Foreign-Language Film To Win Marquee SAG Award; Bong Joon-Ho Addresses Oscar Chances

Parasite might have pulled off the biggest surprise of the night Sunday, taking home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, beating out Bombshell, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Jojo Rabbit. This is the first time a foreign-language film has won in this category.

The win bodes well for the Bong Joon-Ho-directed thriller’s Oscar chances. The pic from Neon is up for a total of six awards including Best Picture and Best International Feature Film.

Backstage, director and writer Bong was asked how he thought this would affect the film’s Oscar chances, especially for Best Picture. Speaking via translator he said, “It is true that the momentum is building, and we are a part of the awards race, but I think today was truly important as these actors were acknowledged by fellow peers and that’s the greatest joy of this night. With regard to the Oscars, no one can predict what will happen.”

Reflecting on the historical win backstage, actor Lee Sun Gyun joked about feeling “like we’re the Parasites of Hollywood now.” He continued, “Hopefully, with this opportunity and with the success of Parasite, various film industries from across the world can co-exist and exist together.”

26th annual SAG Awards: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Onstage, the film’s lead Song Kang-Ho said, “Although the title is Parasite, I think the story is about co-existence, and how we can all live together. But to be honored with a Best Ensemble award, it occurs to me that maybe we haven’t created such a bad movie. I am so honored to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire, I will never forget this beautiful night, thank you so much.”

.@ParasiteMovie becomes the first foreign language film to take home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture #sagawards pic.twitter.com/QAVDbNUu0O — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

Choi Woo-shik, who plays the son character of Ki-woo, said he hoped that this meant more recognition for foreign language films going forward. “Other than us, there are so many legends out there in foreign countries. I really truly hope that after this moment, maybe next year, we can see more foreign-language films and Asian films.”