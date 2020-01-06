‘Parasite’s Bong Joon Ho Says Success Of Korean Dark Comedy In America Was A “Surprise” But “Inevitable”

On Sunday night, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite took home the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film, which adds to the success. The Neon dark comedy was immediately met with critical acclaim when it premiered at Cannes and from there, the buzz sustained throughout its festival run and when it was released in the United States it was a box office success. The film became the best-reviewed movie of the year and was praised by critics and audiences, something that was unexpected for Joon Ho.

“The film was released in October in the United States with box office results,” he said backstage at the Golden Globes after his big win. “I was surprised but thought it was inevitable.”

He added, “This film is about the rich and poor and about capitalism — and the U.S. is the heart of capitalism. I thought it was a natural response.”

Joon Ho talked about how last year the celebrated the centennial of Korean Cinema with the release of Parasite and now they mark the 101st year with a Golden Globe win. “I am very happy to see these achievements year after year,” he added.

Joining Joon Ho on the stage were actors Kang-ho Song and Jeong-eun Lee and he took the opportunity backstage to say how much of a joy it was to work with the ensemble. “While parasite has a very political and social message, it is such a familiar and universal story thanks to the incredible charm these actors have.”