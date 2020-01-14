Paramount Television Gets New Title & Logo

Paramount Television has added the word “Studios” to its title and has unveiled a new logo for the division (see above).

“We felt it was necessary that our name reflect our function as an independent studio within the ViacomCBS company, as well as to our external partners in the industry,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios.

The change comes on the heels of a successful period of expansion for the division and the addition of several seasoned execs to the leadership roster. They include Jenna Santoianni, Executive Vice President of Development and Executive Vice President Cheryl Bosnak, who was hired to oversee the newly-created Current Department. Paramount Television Studios also has recently promoted Debra Bergman to Executive Vice President of Production and Ken Basin to Executive Vice President and Head of Business Affairs.

Paramount Television Studios’ current series roster includes Jack Ryan for Amazon, Catch-22 and Looking for Alaska for Hulu, The Haunting of Hill House for Netflix, The Alienist for TNT, and many more.