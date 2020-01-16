Paramount Head Of Casting Joseph Middleton Exits

EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Middleton, EVP Casting for Paramount Pictures & Paramount Television, has left the studio after nine years. I hear he departed last month when his contract was up. No replacement has been named yet.

Middleton was a well known feature casting director when he was brought in as head of casting for Paramount Pictures at the start of 2011. He later added Paramount’s TV division, Paramount Television, to his oversight when it was launched in 2013. With the TV operation’s output growing steadily over the past six years, I hear there is a possibility for Paramount to name separate heads of casting for film and TV following Middleton’s exit, though no final decision has been made yet.

As an independent casting director before joining Paramount, Middleton worked on such films as The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Fair Game, Immortals, Little Fockers, Old School, Legally Blonde, American Pie, In Good Company