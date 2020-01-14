Paramount Network is remaining in business with Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, picking up his drama Mayor of Kingstown to series and handing his unscripted series The Last Cowboy a second season.

The ViacomCBS-owned network has ordered a first season of Mayor of Kingstown, which is produced by Yellowstone producer 101 Studios.

The show is set in a small Michigan town where the only industry remaining are federal, state, and private prisons, the story follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians, in a city completely dependent on prisons and the prisoners they contain. It is a stark and brutal look at the business of incarceration.

Sheridan exec produces alongside co-creator Hugh Dillon and David Glasser.

Paramount has also renewed The Last Cowboy for a second, six-part series. The show chronicles the lives of men and women who compete on the regular reining circuit, a western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops. These horsemen are determined to elevate and preserve the cowboy tradition as they train and engage in the exclusive ultra-competitive sport.

The Last Cowboy was Paramount Network’s most-watched unscripted series premiere since Ink Master: Redemption in September 2015. It is produced by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Michelle Schiefen and Julie “Bob” Lombardi serving as executive producers alongside Sheridan, 101 Studios and David Glasser. Tori Socha oversees the production for Paramount Network.

The network also shared the first clip of Yellowstone season three (below). Josh Holloway has joined the series alongside Kelly Reilly. Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and John Linson and co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers for Yellowstone are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David Glasser and Bob Yari.