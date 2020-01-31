Paradigm’s Sam Gores Denies Agency In Talks To Be Acquired By CAA, As Agency Shutters Unscripted TV

Another day, another rumor about Paradigm. The latest is an LA Times report that Paradigm chief Sam Gores held exploratory talks to be acquired by CAA. As you might recall, Paradigm went down the road toward a deal with UTA, but Gores had a change of heart and wanted to remain independent. Gores flatly denied the agency was considering the CAA deal, issuing an internal memo to the agency’s troops.

The agency has shuttered its unscripted television department, for the reason that it wasn’t performing up to the satisfaction of ownership. That was part of the 30 layoffs Deadline revealed earlier this month. Two Paradigm unscripted agents, Julie Choi and senior agent Sean Zeid were just hired by APA as vice presidents in the agency’s Alternative & Factual Programming division earlier this month.

The speculation is somewhat understandable given that layoff — businesses looking to sell make the books look better by trimming payroll — and despite rumors it might capitulate, Paradigm has resisted following other agencies into signing a truce deal with WGA, making a merge with one of the major agencies more palatable because the Big Four are locked in a battle with the WGA over packaging and ancillary production ventures.

What makes Paradigm so attractive is its dominant music business., That was underscored by the fact that Paradigm-repped music artists got 85 Grammy nominations and won 24 of them, including the sweep by Billie Eilish.

But these things don’t square with Gores’ own words to his troops, and he has been very honest. Here is his internal e-mail:

Dear Colleagues:

I want to address a recent press report suggesting the potential sale of Paradigm. Let me state emphatically – we are not for sale, nor are we selling the agency.

As many of you are aware, the influx of private equity into talent agencies and the WGA stand-off, among other factors, are pushing agencies to pursue strong, diversified companies such as Paradigm.

As I have said before, we like the independent and successful path we’re on. Our focus continues to be growing Paradigm and providing the best possible opportunities for our colleagues, our artists and the art that they create.

Let’s ignore the chatter and idle speculation and stay focused on the important work at hand. I look forward to seeing you at Town Hall on Monday.

Sam