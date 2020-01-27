EXCLUSIVE: The next big movie to go in a sale will be Palm Springs, the Max Barbakow-directed comedy that stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes and Peter Gallagher. Sources said that Neon and Hulu are in advance talks to team on a world rights deal worth around $15 million, sources said.

When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated the next morning when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

The picture is produced by Samberg, Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker.

UTA Independent is brokering this deal, and this has been a hot property, one of the few big comedies here, since it made its premiere yesterday at Library Center in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Neon recently made a splashy deal for a film not in the festival, the Kate Winslet-Saoirse Ronan-starrer Ammonite.