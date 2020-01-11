Palm Springs International Film Festival Honors Russia’s ‘Beanpole’ As Best Film

The 31st annual Palm Springs Internatioal Film Festival has named Beanpole the winner of its FIPRESCI prize, with Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite copping the FIPRESCI Screenplay prize.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) is one of the largest film festivals in North America, welcoming 136,000 attendees last year for its lineup of new international features and documentaries.

This year’s juried award winners were revealed at a luncheon at the Hilton Palm Springs today. The festival is held from January 2-13, screening 192 films from 81 countries.

The jury award categories included the FIPRESCI Prize for films in the International Feature Film Oscar submissions program; New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from first and second-time directors; Best Documentary Award for compelling non-fiction filmmaking; Ibero-American Award for the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal; Local Jury Award for the film that promoted understanding and acceptance between people; and the Young Cineastes Award for the film chosen by the Youth Jury.

Finally, the GoEnergistics (GoE) Bridging the Borders Award, presented by Cinema Without Borders, honors the film that is most successful in bringing the people of our world closer together. The Audience Awards for Best Narrative Feature and Best Documentary Feature will be announced on Sunday, January 12.

For the FIPRESCI Prize, a special jury of international film critics reviewed 51 of the 93 official submissions for the Academy Awards International Feature Film category screened at this year’s festival. Awards are presented to the Best International Feature Film, as well as Best Actor and Actress in an International Feature Film, and new this year, Best International Screenplay.

The FIPESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film went to Russia’s Beanpole, director Kantemir Balagov. In Leningrad, 1945, two scarred Russian women who have survived the war must now learn to survive the peace in this sombre epic of the aftermath of war.

The films were juried by Ken Jacobson (senior documentary programmer, AFI Institute), Shannon Service (director/producer, Second Sleep Studios) and Abby Sun (curator, The DocYard).

The complete list of award winners:

Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature

TBA on Sunday, January 12

Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature

TBA on Sunday, January 12

FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film of the Year

Beanpole (Russia), Director Kantemir Balagov

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an International Feature Film

Bartosz Bielenia from Corpus Christi (Poland)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in an International Feature Film

Helena Zengel from System Crasher (Germany)

FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay:

Parasite (South Korea), Screenwriters Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin-Won

Special Mention: Antigone (Canada), Screenwrier Sophie Deraspe

New Voices/New Visions Award

Song Without A Name (Peru/Spain/USA/Chile), Director Melina León

The Documentary Award

Talking About Trees (France/Sudan/Germany/Chad/Qatar), Director Suhaib Gasmelbari

Ibero-American Award

Monos (Colombia), Director Alejandro Landes.

Special Mention: Workforce (Mexico), Director David Zonana.

Local Jury Award

Adam (Morocco), Director Maryam Touzani

Young Cineastes Award

Corpus Christi (Poland), Director Jan Komasa

GoEnergistics (GoE) Bridging the Borders Award

Advocate (Israel/Canada/Switzerland), Director Rachel Leah Jones, Philippe Bellaiche

Special Mention: The Australian Dream (Australia), Director Daniel Gordon