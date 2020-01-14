PaleyFest LA Lineup To Feature ‘Modern Family,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Dolly Parton & More

The Paley Center for Media has unveiled the lineup for the PaleyFest LA 2020, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 13-22.

The event will feature screenings of shows including ABC’s Modern Family, Netflix’s A Special Evening with Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, and NCIS: 400th Episode Celebration for CBS.

The screenings will be followed by discussions with cast and creatives, with the likes of Parton, Larry David, Sofia Vergara, and Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Steward scheduled to attend.

Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO, said: “From some of the top shows in drama, comedy, fantasy, science fiction, and a special celebration of one of the world’s most beloved entertainers, there is something for every television fan to enjoy at this year’s PaleyFest.”

Related Story Comcast NBCUniversal Forms Global Accelerator For Sports Tech Startups

Read the lineup, which is subject to change, below.

Friday, March 13: Opening Night Presentation: ABC’s Modern Family (7:30PM):

Scheduled to appear: Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado Pritchett), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy), Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy), Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado), Steven Levitan, Creator & Executive Producer.

Saturday, March 14: Pop TV’s One Day at a Time (2:00PM):

Cast and creative team to be announced.

Saturday, March 14: Netflix’s A Special Evening with Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (7:00PM):

Scheduled to appear: Dolly Parton, Executive Producer, Sam Haskell, Executive Producer.

Sunday, March 15: CBS’s NCIS 400th Episode Celebration (2:00PM):

Scheduled to appear: Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs)/ Executive Producer, Sean Murray (Special Agent Timothy McGee), Emily Wickersham (Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop), Wilmer Valderrama (Special Agent Nickolas “Nick” Torres), Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) Diona Reasonover (Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), David McCallum (Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard), Frank Cardea, Executive Producer & Showrunner, and Steven Binder, Executive Producer & Showrunner.

Sunday, March 15: Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys (7:00PM):

Scheduled to appear: Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Erin Moriarty (Annie January / Starlight), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Karen Fukuhara (The Female), and Eric Kripke, Executive Producer & Showrunner.

Wednesday, March 18: CBS All Access’s Star Trek: Picard (7:30PM):

Scheduled to appear: Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard).

Thursday, March 19: Starz’s Outlander (7:30PM):

Scheduled to appear: Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall Fraser), Ronald D. Moore, Creator & Executive Producer, Maril Davis, Executive Producer, and Matthew B. Roberts, Executive Producer.

Friday, March 20: HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm (7:30PM):

Scheduled to appear: Larry David (Larry David)/Executive Producer, Jeff Schaffer, Executive Producer, Jeff Garlin (Jeff Greene), Susie Essman (Susie Greene), Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David), Richard Lewis (Richard Lewis).

Saturday, March 21: Netflix’s Dead to Me (2:00PM):

Scheduled to appear: Christina Applegate (Jen Harding)/Executive Producer, Linda Cardellini (Judy Hale)/Producer James Marsden (Steve Wood), and Liz Feldman, Creator & Executive Producer.

Saturday, March 21: Netflix’s Ozark (7:00PM):

Scheduled to appear: Jason Bateman (Martin “Marty” Byrde)/Executive Producer, Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Chris Mundy, Executive Producer.

Sunday, March 22: Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek (2:00PM):

Scheduled to appear: Dan Levy (David Rose)/Creator & Executive Producer, Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose)/Creator & Executive Producer, Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose)/Consulting Producer, Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose).

Sunday, March 22: Closing Night Presentation: Disney+’s The Mandalorian (7:00PM):

Scheduled to appear: Jon Favreau, Creator & Executive Producer, Dave Filoni, Executive Producer, Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Ludwig Göransson, Composer, and Rick Famuyiwa, Writer.